The surfeit of Trump dirt raises an interesting question: Where are the stories dripping with insider details about how President Biden runs his White House?
There are two answers to this question. The first is that the paucity of content is in and of itself a story. The second is that the few articles that have trickled out are revealing, but not necessarily in the way that was intended.
Let’s start with the lack of stories. The brute fact on the ground is that Biden is considerably more mature and less erratic than Trump. Biden’s staff is also clearly more cohesive and simpatico with Biden’s policy preferences than was the case with the Toddler in Chief. All else equal, the supply of bad-presidential-behavior stories should be smaller than it was in 2017.
The easy conservative narrative is that the mainstream media is in bed with the Biden administration. The trouble with that line of attack is that even GOP strategists are acknowledging that it’s really, really tough to attack Biden’s presidential style.
Stories about presidential dysfunction are likelier to emerge when an administration commits an own-goal or when an ideological faction loses a policy debate. A bad news cycle incentivizes staffers to explain to reporters how something was not their fault. Losing out on a policy decision gives some policymakers an incentive to go to the press. In the Biden White House, there has been little of the former and only one prominent example of the latter.
So there has been a virtuous circle within the Biden team. The lack of stumbles have led to fewer process stories, which in turn has reinforced a reputation of the Biden White House as a tight ship, disincentivizing further leaking.
No White House is leak-free, however — political reporters are good at their job and will work their sources. I have seen two articles in the past month that approach the kind of narratives that resemble “Trump’s erratic personality” stories. The first appeared in late April by Politico’s Natasha Korecki and Daniel Lippman. The second — by the New York Times’ Michael Shear, Katie Rogers, and Annie Karni — dropped last weekend. Both stories rely on White House sources and old Biden hands.
A few themes emerge from these stories, but perhaps these bits best capture the vibe they are trying to give off. Here is the thesis paragraph of the Politico story:
One hundred days into the Biden administration, the White House is a tight ship defined by insularity, internal power centers and top down micromanagement — interviews with nearly two dozen people across the administration, including senior White House officials, reveal. The result is a unit that doesn’t leak (at least not that often) and that stays on script (most of the time). But it is also one where there is competition to show proximity to the boss and occasional difficulty in moving agenda items along in a timely manner.
And now the Times story:
Quick decision-making is not Mr. Biden’s style. His reputation as a plain-speaking politician hides a more complicated truth. Before making up his mind, the president demands hours of detail-laden debate from scores of policy experts, taking everyone around him on what some in the West Wing refer to as his Socratic “journey” before arriving at a conclusion.Those trips are often difficult for his advisers, who are peppered with sometimes obscure questions. Avoiding Mr. Biden’s ire during one of his decision-making seminars means not only going beyond the vague talking points that he will reject, but also steering clear of responses laced with acronyms or too much policy minutiae, which will prompt an outburst of frustration, often laced with profanity.
A discerning reader can tell just how easy it is for minor shifts in tone to affect how the story is interpreted. One person’s “micromanagement” is another person’s “attention to detail.” The same process could be viewed as “slow-moving” or “deliberative.” In both of these stories, the language is framed in a negative way, even though the Politico story acknowledges that “by and large, however, it is working.”
The main conclusion to draw is that future leaks are likely to come from the foreign policy and national security folks. Both stories talk about Biden’s inner circle: chief of staff Ron Klain; policy adviser Bruce Reed; senior adviser Mike Donilon, his political counselor and alter-ego; and counselor Steve Ricchetti. You know who is not in that inner circle? Anyone associated with the international affairs side of the administration.
This ties into the other reason the national security team is likely to have more frustrations with the Biden White House. There are costs to deliberative policy processes when a crisis is unfolding. Those tasked with crisis response will grow frustrated as they wait for Biden’s inner circle to deliberate.
This has already happened multiple times with the global pandemic response. As the spread of covid-19 has worsened in other parts of the globe, the U.S. response has been seen as sluggish. Last week, for example, Politico’s Erin Banco reported: “Frustrated U.S. diplomats are pressing State Department leaders back in Washington to move faster on donating Covid-19 vaccines abroad, arguing that the Biden administration’s indecision is ceding ground to China and Russia.”
The good news is that the Biden White House is starting to respond appropriately. This repeats a pattern that Biden displayed on the refugee question and on emergency aid to India. “Slow response” is a valid criticism — it’s just not nearly as bad as the “Trump’s temper and poor impulse control led to this omnishambles” genre.
The “Biden process” stories are going to appear far less frequently than the “Trump process” stories did. But when they do, expect them to come from the national security side of the staff.