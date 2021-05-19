For Italians and Greeks, for example, the new quotas represented a 99 percent reduction from the number of people who had migrated to the United States in the previous year. Monthly quotas would often be filled immediately by a single ship on the first day of the month. Over the summer of 1921, ships would position themselves off a U.S. port on the last day of the month, then race into harbor the next morning to unload passengers. On Aug. 31, the King Alexander and the Acropolis, two ships filled with Greek passengers, eyed each other warily off New York Harbor. At the stroke of midnight, they raced for Ellis Island. The King Alexander won by two minutes. Its passengers filled the Greek quota for the month, and the Acropolis was forced to sail back to Europe.