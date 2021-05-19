Comparatively to these two countries, the United States remains in good shape. But “comparatively” is the key word. The United States just experienced its sixth consecutive decline in annual birthrates. The natural experiment of the pandemic revealed that simply cooping up partners together does not yield a baby boom. As the New York Times’ Sabrina Tavernise notes, “Births were down most sharply at the end of the year, when babies conceived at the start of the pandemic would have been born. Births declined by about 8 percent in December compared with the same month the year before, a monthly breakdown of government data showed. December had the largest decline of any month.”