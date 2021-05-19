And in Tennessee, a Nashville judge’s decision expanding access to absentee voting last year because of the pandemic prompted a resolution that would have begun formal proceedings to consider her removal. When that effort failed, the Republican-controlled legislature — still intent on avoiding decisions like the one issued by the judge in Nashville — sought to create a new statewide court to hear constitutional challenges. A watered-down version of this bill, which requires three judges from different parts of the state to hear cases, was just sent to the governor for his signature. The idea, according to Republican state Sen. Mike Bell, is to dilute the power of judges “elected by the most liberal constituency in the state.”