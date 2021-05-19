And so we cannot talk about students’ rights without talking about race — something that CRT facilitates. We know that racial disparities in school punishment are a significant and persistent problem. Critics of the “school-to-prison pipeline” note that students who are suspended are more likely to be arrested and swept into the criminal justice system. And the Supreme Court recently heard arguments in a student free-speech case, Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L., that could worsen such disparities. The case hinges on whether school administrators can police student speech that takes place off campus, including on social media. If the court sides with the school district, it will extend the reach of the surveillance authority of school administrators into students’ homes, cars and hangouts. While protesters march in American streets demanding police reform and prison abolition, the Supreme Court is poised to enhance the ability of school administrators to police and punish students for speech even when they are not at school.