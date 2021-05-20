None of these techniques are perfect. They will inevitably be gamed by AstroTurf merchants, creating an Alice-in-Wonderland style Red Queen’s Race, where fakers try new techniques to outwit regulators, and regulators try to outwit the fakers. Inevitably, they will either let some fake comments through because they are too forgiving, or block some real comments because they are too rigid — or both, if they are badly designed. All that is hard to square with the democratic commitment to hear each voice equally. But we’re entering into a world where such awkward trade-offs may be what we have to live with.