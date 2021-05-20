Without interventions to remedy the housing crisis, California’s neglected homeless population keeps growing: 151,000 people were unhoused in 2019, 16 percent more than in 2018, according to a state legislative report. The coronavirus pandemic has delayed more recent counts, but evidence suggests that the situation has worsened. People with mental illness share a similar fate under the tolerant-containment regime, since they have the legal right to refuse treatment — but no guarantee that they can get voluntary care if they want it. Their needs are often ignored until an outburst marks them a danger to themselves or others, when they may be involuntarily hospitalized and then rapidly kicked back to the street. (Roughly 30 percent of the state’s unhoused residents suffer from severe mental illness.) Drug use presents another example: In 2014, Proposition 47 reclassified personal possession of hard drugs from a felony to a misdemeanor, leading authorities to deprioritize drug arrests and release more than 13,500 prisoners. But the state didn’t invest in addiction treatment — so there is now a de facto civil right to possession but not a right to rehab.