In the 1970s, however, as economic growth slowed and stagnation set in, the costs of capital flight became apparent. The manufacturing heartland of the Midwest and the Northeast experienced a massive wave of deindustrialization. Foreign competition, largely from the rebuilt economies of Japan and Western Europe, laid bare the lagging productivity of many U.S. manufacturers. As foreign cars and electronics made inroads into U.S. markets, corporations looked for ways to increase profits and lower costs. Some firms embraced automation, while others escalated their search for cheaper Sun Belt homes. Both choices entailed the loss of large numbers of manufacturing jobs in traditional industrial areas. As plants shut down, oxidation set in, turning once-glistening steel into dull rust, coining the name “Rust Belt” for this decaying civilization.