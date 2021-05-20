First, foreign policy does not materially affect the middle class all that much. The Biden administration’s interim strategic guidance says that “trade policy must grow the American middle class, create new and better jobs, raise wages, and strengthen communities.” The thing is, no trade policy in the world can do that, because no trade policy has effects of that magnitude. The United States has been growing more disengaged from the global economy. Trade has been assigned an outsize role in affecting the middle class when, in point of fact, it is the lack of a U.S. social safety net that bears a much larger brunt of the blame. It is not a coincidence that in President Biden’s joint address to Congress, he referred to a long list of domestic investments and called that his foreign policy for the middle class.