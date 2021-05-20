Breyer went on to say that it was “jurisprudential differences,” not political differences, that account for most of the disagreements among justices. But that would be easier to believe if so many of the questions that wind up before the court did not involve clearly political questions. In the eyes of many reformers — indeed, many non-reformers, too — the Supreme Court sits as the final arbiter for many of our society’s most contentious political issues, including the voting rights of racial and ethnic minorities, the balance between religious freedom and public health, and the authority of the federal government to regulate the economy or the environment. In recognition of this fundamentally political role, proponents of court-packing, for example, aim to make the court more Democratic by better aligning the justices’ attitudes with those of the broader population. Similarly, advocates of weakening the court’s power through jurisdiction stripping or other means hope to redirect these political disputes from the judicial toward the electoral arena.