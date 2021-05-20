But I will not die for it. I want to live, and I know most Israelis, Palestinians and humanity for that matter simply want the same. We want a world for our children that is better than the one we were handed. We want our children to have every opportunity to stand atop our shoulders and see beyond the cycle of violence, to see far beyond that which separates us and instead discover that which unites us, as human beings. I imagine a time when my children could go visit Gaza, and Palestinian children could visit Tel Aviv. We would build relationships based on mutual understandings, heal what is broken, and collaborate on educational cultural exchanges that would lead to building bridges of cooperation instead of tearing them apart.