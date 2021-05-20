The fact that Hussein had obstructed U.N. inspectors for eight years before forcing them out in 1998 fed the assumption that he remained fixated on WMD and that he would use the absence of scrutiny to reconstruct them. Why else subject his country to a decade of crippling sanctions? President Bill Clinton voiced the conventional wisdom in 1998 when he remarked that if the United Nations did not force Hussein to cooperate with inspectors, “He will then conclude that he can go right on and do more to rebuild an arsenal of devastating destruction. And someday, some way, I guarantee you, he’ll use the arsenal.”