Those refugees and their descendants make up most of the population of besieged Gaza, and nearly one-third of the West Bank. Those of us who managed to hold on to our homes within Israel’s new borders in the face of ethnic cleansing became a permanent obstacle to the Jewish-supremacist goals of Israel’s founding ideology. For decades, we lived under military rule despite promises of political rights. Our ability to own land was severely restricted. Our access to education, building permits and other resources remained grossly unequal to those of our Jewish fellow citizens. Palestinian citizens are subject to systemic oppression and police violence, discrimination and segregation, even those of us who wanted to live alongside Jewish neighbors.