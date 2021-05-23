They had powerful allies. The Clarion-Ledger and the Jackson Daily News, the morning and afternoon papers in the state capital, Jackson, owned by the Hederman family, worked closely with the directors of the MSSC. The commission shared its secret investigative reports on civil rights activists and sympathizers with the Hedermans and planted stories in the papers. Editors and reporters passed information to the commission. Together the MSSC and Jackson news leaders provided Mississippi with a constant stream of white supremacist propaganda that, with the ever-present threat of violence and social reprisal, stifled public debate.