2) Biden has a well-tuned ratchet. The White House took great pains in all of these stories to say that Biden would take great pains not to reveal what he was saying to Netanyahu in their private conversations. Somehow, despite all these pains, we got a pretty good idea of what was being said. Toosi reported that “Washington was pushing more for a truce as the days went on and more people died. Privately, U.S. officials, including the president, were conveying to Israelis that they could only shield the country so much longer on the international stage. The administration felt pressure from Capitol Hill as well.”