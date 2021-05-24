Instead, the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts would like to focus on how the Biden administration handled the crisis and what that signifies for the president’s foreign policy worldview. As the cease-fire was coming into place, at least four significant stories had “behind the scenes” material about what Biden was doing during the past two weeks: Susan Glasser’s New Yorker column; a ticktock from Politico’s Nahal Toosi; Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny’s CNN ticktock; and Michael Crowley and Annie Karni’s wrap-up for the New York Times.
Here are my takeaways after reading these stories:
1) The Biden administration did what it had to do and nothing more. The one thing that comes through loud and clear in all of these stories is how little President Biden wants to deal with the Israeli-Palestinian issue right now. As Glasser noted, “Biden embraced America’s traditional role of crisis diplomacy — but it was that and nothing more.” CNN reported, “Officials signaled the burst of fighting was unlikely to prompt Biden to realign his priorities back to the Middle East.”
The signal Biden is sending is loud and clear: Outside of a crisis that could metastasize across the region — more on that in a bit — the White House will play the role of Israel broker and little else. This is in contrast to the past two administrations, both of which articulated more ambitious goals in this area.
2) Biden has a well-tuned ratchet. The White House took great pains in all of these stories to say that Biden would take great pains not to reveal what he was saying to Netanyahu in their private conversations. Somehow, despite all these pains, we got a pretty good idea of what was being said. Toosi reported that “Washington was pushing more for a truce as the days went on and more people died. Privately, U.S. officials, including the president, were conveying to Israelis that they could only shield the country so much longer on the international stage. The administration felt pressure from Capitol Hill as well.”
As I wrote a few months ago, “If Biden has one political gift, it is finding the median position on an issue and moving to that spot.” As moderate Democrats in Congress started getting antsy about the humanitarian implications of Israeli attacks in Gaza, Biden was able to use that to slowly ratchet up the pressure on Netanyahu.
At the end of the day, Biden played the ratchet as well as he could. Some critics might suggest that earlier and more public pressure would have forced Netanyahu to cease hostilities earlier. Given that he has been perfectly willing to scorn U.S. presidents if he thinks it works politically, this seems doubtful. There needed to be a shift among Democrats more generally before Biden could apply greater pressure.
3) Trump made Biden’s job easier. A decade ago, the common assumption among Democrats had been that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was at the root of conflict in the Middle East. That assumption looked weaker as the Sunni-Shiite conflict became more acute. The Trump years put that assumption into a coma for the time being.
This makes Biden’s job easier. His highest Middle East priority is in righting the Iran nuclear deal and tamping down regional tension. Biden’s mere presence pushed Saudi Arabia and Iran to start talking again. That is likely to continue regardless of what happens in Gaza — which, again, is exactly what a president who wants little to do with the region wants.
4) Nothing fundamentally changed, which is good for Biden. Earlier this month, Slate’s Fred Kaplan noted that Biden officials thought the Middle East would rank “a distant fourth” after East Asia, Europe and South America. With the cease-fire, Biden can keep that preference ordering intact. Like everything else, this event has not affected his political standing.
My Brookings colleague Tamara Cofman Wittes recently spelled out what the United States could do in the aftermath of the cease-fire. It is good advice. Biden will not invest much in that effort, however, beyond staffing out his diplomatic postings in the region. It is simply not high enough on his priority list.