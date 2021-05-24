The entrepreneurial Mason then began a long and storied career in Los Angeles. She tended to the city’s population as a nurse and midwife and invested her earnings in real estate. From her growing fortune, she funded numerous institutions for the poor and vulnerable, and co-founded the city’s first Black house of worship, First AME Church. At her death in 1891, Mason was one of the wealthiest Black women in the American West. Her pioneering vision helped give Los Angeles the highest proportion of Black homeowners of any city in the nation by the early 1900s.