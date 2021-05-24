Hopes for land distribution in the Southern United States had been temporarily fulfilled by Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s 1865 Special Field Order Number 15, which authorized freed people to establish 40-acre farms on federally controlled land. However, the field order was repealed after the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. In the absence of widespread land distribution, the formerly enslaved entered freedom with little wealth, contributing to high levels of racial inequality that persist today.
According to the 2019 Survey of Consumer Finances, the median Black family has only 13 percent of the wealth of the median White family. This large racial wealth gap was not inevitable and instead is the result of intentional policy choices. The story of the Foreman family highlights the role that the federal government could have played in reducing inequality — but didn’t. This context is critical for understanding the debate about H.R. 40.
In the late 1840s, Zack Foreman Sr. was born to Jerry and Rhodie Foreman and joined his parents as one of 20 people enslaved by Cherokee George Gunter. The Cherokee Nation was located in what was then Indian Territory and is now Oklahoma. Like the Southern states, the Cherokee Nation allowed the enslavement of people of African descent and joined the Confederacy during the Civil War.
Following emancipation, Foreman Sr. and his fellow Cherokee freedmen initially had limited economic prospects. However, they soon possessed a key advantage over other Black people in the Southern United States: free land.
After the Civil War, the Cherokee Nation was forced to renegotiate its relationship with the U.S. government. Federal representatives prioritized land grants to those formerly enslaved by Cherokee citizens. In an 1866 treaty, the Cherokee Nation granted “all the rights of native Cherokees” to those who had been formerly enslaved within its borders. This included the right to claim and use land in the public domain.
My analysis of census data from 1880 to 1900 shows how Cherokee freedmen families fared under this policy. The formerly enslaved in the Cherokee Nation prospered with access to free land. In 1880, over two-thirds of all Cherokee Black male heads of household owned their own farms. By 1900, over 80 percent did.
Foreman Sr., for example, turned a single abandoned sick cow into a herd of 400 by 1880. He arranged to have a rail line built to the town of Foreman, which he had founded. He also owned a cotton gin and general store. Each August, Foreman and his wife hosted a celebratory picnic where they were declared king and queen and then paraded through town on matching horses.
Opportunities for such economic and social advancement were rare in the South, however. Only a fifth of southern Black male heads of household owned their own homes in 1900. Levels of racial inequality were also strikingly lower in the Cherokee Nation than in the South.
With their economic success, Black people in the Cherokee Nation invested in their children. Although funding for Black schools was restricted in the Cherokee Nation, parents used their resources to support education. The freedmen in the Cherokee Nation initially had lower literacy rates than those in the South, probably due to the fact that the Freedmen’s Bureau did not operate schools in Indian Territory. By 1900, however, adult Cherokee freedmen were more literate than Southern freedmen. Their children were also more likely to attend school, attended school for more months and were more literate than their Southern counterparts.
That was the case for the Foreman family. Son Roscoe Foreman was appointed postmaster at the local post office in 1914. His brother Zack Foreman Jr. became a professional baseball player for the Kansas City Monarchs who had a college education, a love of flashy cars and a penchant for gambling. His colorful persona attracted media attention, and newspapers documented his life and his tragic death in 1921, after a dispute over a poker game.
In short, the Foremans showed how Cherokee freedmen benefited from their rights of Cherokee citizenship, including access to land. However, this status eventually proved to be a double-edged sword. In 1898, the Curtis Act began the process of allotment in Indian Territory and called for the eventual abolition of tribal governments. Under allotment, tribal members would each receive a set amount of land. Remaining land would be open to settlement by others.
Allotment transferred the majority of Cherokee land into noncitizen hands. The freedmen were part of the allotment process and the disruption it caused. Zack Foreman Sr. lost land during allotment, and his personal wealth suffered. Probate records show a reduced, but still substantial, estate of $12,500 at his death in 1916. In today’s dollars, that corresponds to $165,000, which is almost seven times the current median Black wealth.
We do not know how Foreman felt about Sherman’s attempts to provide the formerly enslaved with land or to what extent he attributed his own success to access to free land. However, there is evidence that he appreciated Sherman’s efforts to defeat the Confederacy and improve the economic status of the formerly enslaved: He and his wife named one of their sons W.T. Sherman Foreman. In the aftermath of the Civil War, the Cherokee Nation implemented a version of Sherman’s field order, and the Foreman family benefited. As policymakers debate H.R. 40 and return to the curtailed history of reparations for formerly enslaved people, they should heed the lessons this story offers.