We do not know how Foreman felt about Sherman’s attempts to provide the formerly enslaved with land or to what extent he attributed his own success to access to free land. However, there is evidence that he appreciated Sherman’s efforts to defeat the Confederacy and improve the economic status of the formerly enslaved: He and his wife named one of their sons W.T. Sherman Foreman. In the aftermath of the Civil War, the Cherokee Nation implemented a version of Sherman’s field order, and the Foreman family benefited. As policymakers debate H.R. 40 and return to the curtailed history of reparations for formerly enslaved people, they should heed the lessons this story offers.