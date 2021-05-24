In another study, participants played a randomized card game involving flipping three cards. Again, there was a rub: For some participants, we rigged the game so that they always flipped two winning cards on their first two draws; for others, they always flipped two losing cards. We then invited all participants to bet their own real money on whether they thought flip number three would continue their streak. It turns out, whether they took the bet depended on the kind of streak they had going. Participants readily bet on a third loss in a row, with 74 percent taking that bet, citing reasons including, “Even though it is randomized I thought I would go with my gut. I mean … it was a loss the first two.” Yet, those who flipped two winning cards hesitated to bet on a third win, with half opting not take the bet. As one subject noted in a written response, “I thought since 2/3 were wins, the next would probably not. Even though I know each time you have 50/50 chance.” People think good luck runs out but bad luck lasts.