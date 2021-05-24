Why do text-message reminders using phrases such as “reserved for you” and “waiting for you” work so well? It might be because this language makes it feel as if the vaccine belongs to you, and people may not want to miss out on “their” dose. Research also shows that people are more likely to accept default (“opt-out”) options than to opt in to the very same course of action. One reason for this is that defaults are presumed to be the recommended path. Accepting defaults is also perceived to take less effort. After all, you’re just going along with what has already been arranged and accepting a vaccine that’s ready and waiting. (That impression apparently matters, even if it takes little to no effort to simply say yes when a doctor offers you a vaccine after you receive a different text, or no text at all.)