Starting on May 9, Palestinians inside Israel took to the streets to protest the imminent expulsion of families in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, also expressing grievances about discriminatory policies and practices we face as second-class citizens in Israel. The protests were greeted with violent repression from Israeli forces; demonstrators were kicked, beaten, arrested and shot at with stun grenades and tear gas. According to a report issued by Lawyers for Defending the Uprising Detainees Haifa, Palestine, more than 700 Palestinians were arrested in Israel between May 9 and May 14, including dozens of children. Police beat detainees with batons and rifle butts, stepped on their heads and necks, and slammed their heads against the ground, walls and cars. Detainees suffered fractures and injuries throughout their bodies, including their faces and heads. Police shot a 17-year-old Palestinian citizen of Israel named Muhammed Kiwan in the head on May 12. He died on May 19.