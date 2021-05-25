Now, we’re watching Bukele rewrite that playbook for a new generation. At first, his youth, magnetic resolve and brisk decision-making thrilled international observers and the domestic electorate alike, who saw in him an end to decades of counterproductive fighting between stultified institutional parties — including a long and bloody civil war. He’d always been something of a wild card, a proud outsider who formed his party after being expelled from the established Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN) in 2017. An internal ethics investigation determined that he had berated a female party lawyer during a meeting; he claimed the charge was a pretext for the real transgression of not toeing the party line. Voters found this refreshing and relatable. Early in his presidency, many in the Salvadoran media and intelligentsia saw him as a can-do reformer fresh off a well-regarded tenure as mayor of the capital, where he prioritized forward-thinking but practical ideas like restoring the town center. Homicides fell sharply in the months after he was sworn in. Even as they elected him to shake things up, his boosters thought he’d do it within the confines of the legal framework.