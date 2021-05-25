In 2020, Floyd’s death turned many more athletes into activists. Perhaps no athlete felt the impact of Floyd’s death more directly than Stephen Jackson. The now-retired NBA champion had been friends with Floyd since the mid-1990s, before he was drafted into the NBA. Jackson and Floyd referred to each other as “twin,” not only because of a resemblance, but also a shared experience. Jackson told Marc Stein of the New York Times, he and Floyd were “‘going down the same road” in their youth, spending time “in the same neighborhoods, in the same cars, doing the same things.” Jackson committed to staying in Minneapolis throughout the Chauvin trial and has used his various platforms to speak out against police violence.