Only when Americans started thinking of themselves solely as consumers — a shift begun in the aftermath of World War II — did “inflation” become everybody’s enemy. And this outlook hardened amid the soaring prices of the 1970s, which came at the same time as a stagnant economy. Rising joblessness made higher prices an increasing hardship for Americans in a way they had not been in a period of nearly full employment. Since the 1980s, as manufacturing has moved overseas and ours has become overwhelmingly a service economy, the idea of Americans as consumers has only become more axiomatic. Inflation is therefore now seen as foreboding and detrimental to the national interest.