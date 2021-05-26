Care workers — whether they’re looking after the young, the elderly or those who fall somewhere in between — are not immune to the mental and physical toll of their work, yet many lack access to affordable health care, sick days or paid leave. If they do get sick, for many unpaid leave isn’t an option. On average, home-care workers make $13 an hour. In several states including New York, fast food minimum wage is higher than home-care worker pay. The cruel irony is too many care workers cannot afford the very services they provide to others, and are forced to rely on public assistance for their own families.