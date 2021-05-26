These ideas became central to the 1834 Poor Law in England that required recipients of relief to be entirely destitute. They had to be willing to conform to the requirement of entering a workhouse, where they would be housed and fed — but then required to work in a prisonlike setting. As Charles Dickens put it in his critique of the workhouse in the second chapter of “Oliver Twist,” “… they established the rule that all poor people should have the alternative … of being starved by a gradual process in the house, or by a quick one out of it.” And when Oliver, in a scene made iconic by the film versions of the story, had the nerve to ask for more than the standard portion of gruel, he was thrown out of the workhouse.