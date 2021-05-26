At the same time, he became known as a university president willing, to a point, to test Jim Crow. Graham, more than other Southern liberals, managed to thread the needle, enjoying the support of segregationists even while maintaining the confidence of civil rights groups. It was a tricky balance. His willingness to abide by their rigid regime mollified segregationists, even while he promised a long-term gradualist vision of racial justice. An early example came in November 1931, when Black poet Langston Hughes became the first African American to speak at UNC. Despite attacks from the right, Graham steadfastly opposed any attempt to limit campus speakers. “We would not even be a University in name,” Graham later wrote, if he took any other position. Later on, after World War II, as the battle lines hardened, this formula faltered, and Graham lost reelection to the U.S. Senate in 1950 largely because of his perceived disloyalty to segregation.