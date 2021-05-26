It’s only been 204 days since Election Day and 126 days since Trump left the White House, and we’ve already seen the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot — with a failure by Republican leadership to thoroughly repudiate it. We’ve seen Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tossed from House Republican leadership for trying to. We’ve seen cosplaying grifters perform a GOP-sanctioned election “audit” in Arizona. We’ve seen Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) being, well, Ted Cruz: emasculated by Trump, now trying to mimic him by praising Russian propaganda videos and suggesting that our troops can be turned into “pansies.” And we’ve now seen Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) revolting, ludicrous comparison of mask mandates to Jews being forced to wear Star of David armbands during the Holocaust, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) finally condemned in an official statement Tuesday.