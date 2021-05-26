I get the temptation. It’s a convenient way to signal that even if everyone else is wringing their hands, you’ve turned the page on Trump’s destructive, sad-sack presidency — while also throwing him a well-deserved jab for tanking his reelection bid in spectacular fashion. Failed self-coup guy? Twice-impeached guy? Sorry, we’re too busy distributing vaccines and restoring democracy to think about Former Guy.
But it’s wishful thinking: My friend, ex-GOP consultant Steve Schmidt, calls this the Voldemort Strategy. Pretending you can just ignore Trump is akin to telling your oncologist, Yeah, that spot on my MRI looks bad. But let’s not talk about it. It’ll go away. Because to the Republican base, Trump isn’t the former guy, he’s the forever guy. He hasn’t left an ugly mark — past tense — on American politics. He’s still in the process of leaving it.
Yes, there are still people of goodwill in the GOP, trying to steer it away from Trump’s nationalist populism and authoritarian statism, but the Republican Party’s current iteration isn’t salvageable. There’s hardly any market for a return to core conservative principles, decency or sanity. Those values have been replaced with cruelty, caprice and ignorance — and for the most part, Republican voters are here for it.
Look at the recent Morning Consult-Politico poll: If Trump runs again, he’s the GOP’s 2024 front-runner by a wide margin, despite his age and his brewing legal troubles. The new Reuters-Ipsos poll found that more than half of Republicans say the 2020 election was rigged and that Trump is still president — ask base voters who they want next time, and don’t be surprised if they slavishly intone their readiness for Trump’s third term. They’re no longer interested in respecting the results of a democratic election, which frees them to pursue their worst instincts.
Trump is the drug they can’t kick. He’s convinced them that it’s a president’s job to provide insult comedy, not statecraft. And they’ve shown they’ll accept any level of oafishness, obstruction or dishonesty if it helps indulge their grievances and proves that they’d do anything for their gold-lamé idol.
It’s only been 204 days since Election Day and 126 days since Trump left the White House, and we’ve already seen the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot — with a failure by Republican leadership to thoroughly repudiate it. We’ve seen Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tossed from House Republican leadership for trying to. We’ve seen cosplaying grifters perform a GOP-sanctioned election “audit” in Arizona. We’ve seen Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) being, well, Ted Cruz: emasculated by Trump, now trying to mimic him by praising Russian propaganda videos and suggesting that our troops can be turned into “pansies.” And we’ve now seen Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) revolting, ludicrous comparison of mask mandates to Jews being forced to wear Star of David armbands during the Holocaust, which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) finally condemned in an official statement Tuesday.
Greene is an avatar of the most Trump-addled reaches of Republicans’ world. And McCarthy wants to be House speaker. So, he did the (sort of) decent thing — after there was no other alternative. Not unlike former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Trump’s first U.N. ambassador, who’s walked back at least two attempts to distance herself from Trump, lest her likely presidential ambition gets upended by the wrath of Trump’s followers. Or Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, who tweeted this Monday, even though Trump trash-talked his parents during the 2016 primaries:
Rather than taking Trump’s repudiation at the polls in November — he lost the popular and electoral college votes in a year when Republicans made gains down ballot — his supporters are using it as perverse Facebook-group fodder, doubling down on his grotesque slurry of conspiracy theories and self-pity. Craven Republican “leaders” who should know better are playing right into it.
It shows how long a shadow Trump casts. His endorsement will decide primaries. He’ll play kingmaker down to races for deputy dogcatcher; a vengeful spirit against those who oppose him, and potentially a man in complete control of the House of Representatives. Trump didn’t like Cheney, so she was benched with a cowardly voice vote. He opposed a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, so McCarthy opposed a deal to create one that members of his own caucus had struck with Democrats. Memo to McCarthy: If the GOP wins the House in 2022 and Trump tells Republican members he wants to be chosen as speaker, there won’t be a thing you can do to stop him.
Trump toadies run the Republican National Committee and many state Republican parties. Elected Republicans fall over one another trying to show fealty to their Dear Leader in ways that would make Kim Jong Un ask his own suck-ups to dial down. For the foreseeable future, there’s no way to ignore our way out of Trump’s influence. No form of nonchalant hand-waving that changes what he is: their emperor-in-exile; their Napoleon at Elba-Lago.
For the caucus of younger, sleeker Trump wannabes, that means trying to quietly spool up 2024 primary campaigns without tripping Trump’s megalomaniacal radar. It means Cruz, Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) will be crossing fingers, hoping that when they set an exploratory foot in Iowa, New Hampshire or South Carolina, Trump won’t make an impromptu Fox News appearance to “Low energy Jeb,” “Little Marco” or “Lyin’ Ted” them (again).
For Biden and congressional Democrats, it means congressional Republicans will refuse to be their loyal opposition, content to downplay the storming of the Capitol so they can serve as backseat-driving proxies for the world’s sorest loser. If Republicans win back either or both houses of Congress next year, it means Biden’s agenda, already an uphill fight, will be a dead letter. It means the one-time party of Ronald Reagan will replace conservatives like Cheney with Trump sycophants such as Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.). It’ll mean the Twitter-less Trump will still be cackling on Sean Hannity’s air.
For the rest of America, it means figuring out how to undo his legacy — nepotism, race-baiting, trashing allies, downplaying a pandemic — in a country where nearly 75 million people wanted seconds.
The GOP is Trump’s party now. Republican loyalty to him is cult-like, almost maniacal. He was drummed out of office, sure. But tagging him Former Guy isn’t how America puts him in the rearview mirror. It’ll help him stay behind the wheel.