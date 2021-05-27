The talk of boosters is not only distracting from the brighter and brighter light we are seeing at the end of our covid-19 nightmare in the United States and the start of normal life, it also distracts us from the most pressing problem of our day, which is to achieve global vaccine equity. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical company executives have suggested that boosters could be necessary for coronavirus vaccines as soon as this fall. Pouring effort into developing boosters — Pfizer has begun studying a modified third booster shot to follow its initial two-shot regiment — threatens to distract from production of adequate supplies of vaccine for the world. Moreover, such messaging of perpetual boosters could also dissuade some people from getting the vaccine altogether.