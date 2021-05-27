A short primer on the immune system will help explain why. There are two major arms of the immune system: B cells, which produce antibodies, and T cells, which form to attack parts of a pathogen called epitopes. Part of the reason booster shots are under discussion is that antibodies in the bloodstream produced by B cells wane over time. Your blood cannot hold high levels of antibodies to all of the infections you have seen over your lifetime or it would be as thick as paste.
But when you get an infection or vaccine, both parts of your immune system also typically make what are known as memory cells. These long-lasting cells are designed to protect you from a disease you might have encountered a long time ago. For instance, a 2008 study found memory B cells in the blood of people who had been exposed to the influenza pandemic of 1918 and were over 90 years old. Those memory B cells could produce strong neutralizing antibodies against the virus or its variants decades later. The immunity conferred by memory T cells can also last decades.
A large body of research on the coronavirus now indicates that both natural infection and vaccines stimulate the production of these long-lasting memory cells, which means that boosters should not be needed any time soon to conquer covid-19.
We already knew mRNA vaccines — like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being widely administered against the coronavirus — form memory B cells. That finding was bolstered in a big way Monday, when researchers reported finding memory B cells in the bone marrow of people who had experienced even mild cases of covid-19. Another study of recovered covid-19 patients found the development of memory T cells comparable to those generated by yellow fever vaccination, which usually needs just one dose over a person’s lifetime. And a 2020 study showed that T cells generated among patients who survived the SARS pandemic of 2003, which is caused by a similar virus, were still going strong 17 years later, indicating long-lasting immunity.
Finally, despite the fact that there have been some variants of concern, coronaviruses don’t mutate as quickly as influenza, which requires annual booster shots. That means that, if we do end up needing booster shots, it won’t be in a matter of months or even a year or two. It will be more like pertussis, or the whooping cough, which we get inoculated for when we are babies and again in adolescence, and then again for women during pregnancy. Or covid-19 may end up looking like tetanus vaccines, with shots administered once every 10 years at most.
The talk of boosters is not only distracting from the brighter and brighter light we are seeing at the end of our covid-19 nightmare in the United States and the start of normal life, it also distracts us from the most pressing problem of our day, which is to achieve global vaccine equity. Unfortunately, pharmaceutical company executives have suggested that boosters could be necessary for coronavirus vaccines as soon as this fall. Pouring effort into developing boosters — Pfizer has begun studying a modified third booster shot to follow its initial two-shot regiment — threatens to distract from production of adequate supplies of vaccine for the world. Moreover, such messaging of perpetual boosters could also dissuade some people from getting the vaccine altogether.
The pandemic is not over until it is over for all of us. We also have a moral and ethical obligation based on our interconnectedness to vaccinate the planet. Let’s cease talk that boosters will be needed in the near future and get vaccines out to the world.