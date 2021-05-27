- March 2020: Fear and anger.
- April 2020: Anger and loathing.
- May 2020: Frustration and caprice.
- June 2020: Sheer exhaustion.
- July 2020: Fatalism and vertigo.
- August 2020: Interdependence and stasis.
- September 2020: Anger and atonement.
- October 2020: Depression and isolation.
- November 2020: Hope and darkness.
- December 2020: Adaptation and its horrors.
- January 2021: Detachment and exposure.
- February 2021: Hope and trauma.
- March 2021: Impatience and habit.
- April 2021: Limbo and anticipation.
This past month has been all about stepping back and contemplating what has been gained and lost during the entirety of the pandemic.
The most important piece of personal news from the last month is that I am now fully vaccinated. If I am reading the literature correctly, this is not a guarantee that I will never contract covid-19. It does, however, seem like an excellent guarantee that I will not get too sick from it or infect others if I catch it. After 15 months of playing hide and seek with the virus, this feels like a major win.
Life has accelerated rapidly closer to the pre-pandemic normal. In my neighborhood, mask-wearing outside has subsided. I am scheduling in-person meetings. I will be teaching in person this fall, and the thought that I’ve taught my last remote course fills me with joy. I’m making lunch and dinner plans again. People in my neighborhood seem awfully upbeat, probably because we’re seeing one another’s faces after a long spell of not doing so.
As our choices expand considerably, I have found myself taking stock of the lessons from pandemic life. Strange as it might sound, there were some benefits to be gleaned from this experience. Take away a lot of distractions and one begins to appreciate the smaller changes in our surroundings. This spring has been wonderful that way, in seeing the symphony of flowers and greens rise and fall in everyone’s yard.
Another benefit to pandemic life was to realize how harried I had been before it. As much as I miss traveling I want to do less of it in the future. I had not realized the emotional toll on my family that even smaller trips had excised (and by “family,” I mean my spouse; my 16-year old daughter is behaving as one would expect of teenagers and trying to minimize contact with her parents unless she wants food or clothing). Simply put, my constant presence made my wife realize just how much she had been missing me in the years prior to the pandemic — and vice versa.
I used to think that a good test of whether you were compatible with a potential spouse was to travel with them. As it turns out, 15 months of being housebound is another good test. I am gratified to learn that after this ordeal — including a stretch when one parent was in the ICU and one child was being quarantined because of the novel coronavirus — we still like each other an awful lot. Managing to get through this ordeal without being bored or frustrated or weary of one’s partner seems like a major accomplishment.
I miss seeing friends and colleagues, and as we emerge from our covid-19 cocoons, much about this period will be quickly forgotten. For good and for ill, human beings are adaptable. I hope, however, to avoid sliding back into some of my old habits that make me feel less present in the world. Whenever I dwell on the opportunity costs of these past 15 months, I must also acknowledge the knowledge that has been gained as well.
Still, as life returns to a semblance of normal, the gains vastly outweigh the losses. In my first diary entry, I wrote, “my biggest fear right now is not getting the virus. It is the thought that there will never be another day when I am not angry.” There are now plenty of days when I am not angry at all.
If 15 months of pandemic life left me physically heavier but emotionally less burdened, I’ll take that trade.