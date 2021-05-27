Another benefit to pandemic life was to realize how harried I had been before it. As much as I miss traveling I want to do less of it in the future. I had not realized the emotional toll on my family that even smaller trips had excised (and by “family,” I mean my spouse; my 16-year old daughter is behaving as one would expect of teenagers and trying to minimize contact with her parents unless she wants food or clothing). Simply put, my constant presence made my wife realize just how much she had been missing me in the years prior to the pandemic — and vice versa.