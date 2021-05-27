For example, U.S. and Western European diplomats championed international agreements that required all signatory states to make hijacking a criminal offense. Since Israel, the United States and Western European countries already punished hijackers — they did not support them and rarely recognized their political aims — this approach actually aimed to limit the aid that hijackers could get from other states, notably asylum or avoidance of criminal prosecution. In particular, this approach targeted Arab states and especially Algeria, whose officials had recently participated in their own national liberation struggle and were inclined to support radical Palestinians. The goal of U.S. and European anti-hijacking initiatives was to alienate state officials from Palestinian hijackers and ensure that hijackers could not achieve political ends through attacks on civil aviation.