Today, much of Japan is indeed living under a state of emergency, recently extended through the end of May. Covid rates are surging in the host city, with variants cropping up at an alarming rate. Less than 4 percent of the country’s population is fully vaccinated. More than 720,000 people in Japan have contracted covid-19, and over 12,000 have died. Although Japan’s covid-19 caseload is much smaller than in the United States, Brazil and India — three countries that plan to send athletes to Tokyo — it’s high compared to its Asian neighbors. The press in Japan reports that the state of emergency order will likely be extended. Earlier this week, the U.S. government issued a do-not-travel warning for Japan because of the country’s increase in coronavirus cases. This raises a big question: If U.S. health experts do not deem it safe to travel to Japan, does it make sense to send 79,000 Olympic personnel from around the world there?