This debate over the extent to which we are a virtuous people has not only infiltrated our public remembrance of 9/11 and other major events in American history, such as Vietnam, but has seeped into the corners of personal memories and emotions. Lisa Beamer, whose husband died in the attempt to take Flight 93 before it crashed in Shanksville, Pa., expressed pride that his actions had patriotic and heroic implications because the flight may have crashed into the nation’s Capitol and taken more lives. On the other hand, Lyz Glick, who also lost a spouse on the same plane, steadfastly refused to see his actions as patriotic and argued in her memoir that his efforts were only about getting back to the family he loved. Marian Fontana shared Glick’s views. Refusing to connect her story to one of national honor or even victimization, she insisted that the death of her husband — a New York City fireman killed at Ground Zero — was not a public act. She did not see 9/11 as an attack upon the nation but only a tragedy that destroyed the family she loved.