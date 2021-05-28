A World War I veteran, MacLeish had written his first antiwar poem in 1926 after attending the dedication of the cemetery in Belgium where his war-slain brother was buried. In it, he revealed the empty nature of the politicians’ reverence for “hallowed” ground by alternating their thanks from a “grateful country” with stanzas expressing his profound grief at the loss of his beloved childhood companion. Later, after Germany bombed Guernica and invaded Poland, MacLeish wrote the poem Simon chose to read. A plea on behalf of his brother and all of the war dead, it asks listeners to make their untimely, brutal deaths stand for more than Memorial Day platitudes: “We leave you our deaths. Give them their meaning. Give them an end to the war and a true peace.”