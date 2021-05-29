At the time of Pompeo’s visit, most Americans did not spare a thought for Belarus. Lukashenko has led the country of roughly 10 million, known colloquially as the “last dictatorship in Europe,” since the presidential office was established in 1994. The Belarusian government has oscillated between pursuing closer relations with the West and Russia for years, restricting and repressing human rights and political freedoms when Lukashenko senses a threat to his grip on power, and relaxing them to curry favor with Western governments when relations with Russia sour. Though Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko have a notoriously strained relationship, Russia maintains military bases in Belarus, and the countries are economically integrated; Belarus exports more than 46 percent of its goods to Russia, and Moscow holds about 38 percent of Belarus’s national debt. Most importantly, Putin maintains political influence over Belarus and does not want to see it go the way of Ukraine and reorient toward the West.