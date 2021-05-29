Presidents who protect their predecessors’ real or imagined ability to shield themselves from public scrutiny typically do so because they are hoping for similar protection from their successors, a form of self-dealing that undermines the integrity of the presidency and the democratic values every administration should be determined to serve. Biden can begin to push back on the ever-expanding institution of executive privilege by abandoning assertions of privilege on which his predecessor in the Oval Office insisted. He should make clear that the presidency is not a monarchy and that he endorses the profoundly democratic idea that presidential accountability to Congress and the American people is fundamental to the rule of law. Kings achieve absolute rule by placing themselves above the law, preserving their powers, immunities and privileges not only for themselves but for their predecessors and successors. The president of the United States is not a king.