In 1977, a school district in Texas, with the backing of the Texas state legislature, began to charge tuition to undocumented students to attend the local public school. Immigrants’ rights activists and anti-immigrant activists fought over the issue in public discourse and in the courts. Lawyers for the students argued that the Texas statute violated the Equal Protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Conservative activists countered that the state had the right to determine whether to educate undocumented students, and saw the case as a battle against the continued expansion of the rights revolution of the 1950s and 1960s. Famously in Plyler v Doe (1982), the Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution guarantees all children, regardless of immigration status, equal access to a primary and secondary public education.