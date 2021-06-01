In the 1820s and ’30s, lotteries themselves came under fire from middle-class propagandists because they seemed to pervert rational market behavior. One Philadelphia polemist attacked lotteries, claiming that most people were not able to comprehend that the odds were stacked against them. Because of this it was an abominable practice for the state to raise revenue “out of the credulity, the weaknesses, and the vicious propensities of the lower classes.” The author ridiculed the “chimney-sweep, the servant, the apprentice, the clerk” who spent their days off perusing lottery offices in hopes of “becoming suddenly wealthy!”