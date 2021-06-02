And yet, while Biden’s plan promises to center women’s economic concerns (in particular, by addressing the need for better, and better paid, childcare and education), the actual implementation of the programs matters as well. Yes, the New Deal was designed with men in mind, but because of women who worked for agencies like the Rural Electrification Administration (REA), New Deal programs served a much wider constituency than its planners originally envisioned. While it will help to focus on communities most in need when designing Biden’s programs, the lesson of the REA is that if the Biden team truly wants to serve a wider group of Americans this time around, they should also give equal attention to implementation.