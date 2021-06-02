As these policy shops adjust to life under President Biden, Matthew Rojansky and Jeremy Shapiro have fired a warning shot across the bow of think tanks in their latest essay for Foreign Policy, “Why Everyone Hates Think Tanks.” Rojansky directs the Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute and would have been Biden’s National Security Center director for Russia until a bunch of Russia hawks pitched a fit about it. Shapiro was formerly at the Brookings Institution and is now the research director of the European Council on Foreign Relations. They know the milieu of which they speak.
Rojansky and Shapiro bring a Rodney Dangerfield-like approach to the issue, arguing that think tankers don’t get any respect. No, literally, that’s what they say: “As one colleague put it, think tankers only get respect from frequent flyer programs and each other. (And thanks to COVID-19, the airlines don’t respect us much now either.)” They cite a March 2021 poll by the British firm Cast from Clay that shows “only 20 percent of Americans trust think tanks.”
As to why, they suggest an explanation that sounds vaguely familiar: “the think tank business model has evolved in troubling directions. As the industry has expanded, as society around it has become more polarized, and as the competition for funding has grown ever fiercer, some think tanks have become advocacy groups, or even lobbyists, by another name.” Their solutions for these problems echo a recent Quincy Institute report that promotes radical transparency in funding.
Funding and polarization are problems that have bedeviled think tanks for quite some time, and the ideas they proffer are worth considering. That said, Rojansky and Shapiro might be exaggerating the problem a wee bit. Most think tanks have moved toward greater transparency since the scandals of a half-decade ago. More recent reports claiming conflicts of interest do not resonate in quite the same way.
The poll that Rojansky and Shapiro cite is also more ambiguous in its results than they suggest. It found that 50 percent of respondents had no idea what a think tank did. More than a third of respondents who said they were interested in politics did not know what a think tank did. It is not that most Americans do not trust think tanks; it is that most Americans do not know what a think tank is.
Furthermore, when insiders (“those who work in the realm of politics, policy or government”) were polled, the results were rather different. Sixty-four percent of insiders said they trusted the work product of think tanks; 73 percent of them believed that think tanks do positive work.
This seems ... fine? The target audience of most think tank reports are not the mass public, but policymakers. This kind of inside game is the bread and butter of these policy shops. No amount of radical transparency or improved communications is likely to widen the audience for what a think tank does. They might be good ideas in and of themselves, but if insiders trust their work already, it will not fundamentally effect their day-to-day existence.
Rojansky and Shapiro open their essay as follows:
“So what do you do?” That conversation starter, annoyingly ubiquitous in the Washington Beltway, is a conversation killer at family dinners back home. The problem is that we are professional policy experts and, worse than that, experts who work in think tanks. This means that we wear fancy suits and speak to the national media on complex, serious topics like European security and nuclear weapons. Like other experts, we have rows of academic credentials on our walls and networks of high-level contacts in Washington and beyond.But no one at our family dinners really believes any of this gives us special insight. Our relatives have their own ideas about what is happening in the world and what the United States ought to do about it. They don’t see why the letters after our names or our think tank perches should qualify us to make better policy choices. Other highly educated professionals don’t have this problem. Third cousins don’t usually look an M.D. in the eye and say, “Interesting point, but I have my own views on how to perform heart surgery.”
This might get to the root of the problem. Rojansky and Shapiro assume that think-tankers are at the bottom of the prestige hierarchy. Let me take this opportunity to assure them that those of us who toil away in the ivory tower on these topics get treated by their families in exactly the same way. Heck, I have even seen cousins challenge my father the surgeon about questions of medicine. The erosion of trust in expertise and authority is hardly unique to think tanks.
Rojansky and Shapiro’s ideas should be taken seriously, but their situation is not as dire as they suggest.