The first known cases of covid-19 happened to have occurred in Wuhan, the city with one of the largest collections of bat coronaviruses, and the site of the most extensive research into these viruses — at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Center for Disease Control — but 1,000 miles from a known natural habitat for bat coronaviruses. Chinese officials have strongly denied that either lab had anything to do with the outbreak, and, to be sure, there is no direct evidence of SARS-CoV-2 in a laboratory, prior to the pandemic.
On the other hand, there is little, and only circumstantial, evidence for the hypothesis of “natural” transmission, either. Complicating the issue is that many people believe that taking the lab-leak hypothesis seriously plays into the hands of those — like former president Donald Trump — who seek to demonize China, at a time when international cooperation is still needed to combat the pandemic.
Given the political explosiveness of the lab-leak hypothesis, and its embrace by people with an anti-China agenda, do we really need to pursue the possibility of a laboratory accident? For me — a scholar who specializes in infectious diseases, human-microbe relationships and biosecurity — the answer is yes. I first made that case in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences last fall, and more recently helped to organize a letter in Science calling for a proper investigation of covid-19’s origins, co-signed by 17 other eminent scientists working in the trenches to better understand and counter this virus.
The bottom line is that we have failed to discover SARS-CoV-2 anywhere other than in cases of human disease, and we have failed to find the immediate viral ancestors anywhere. One might argue that we don’t need to know anything more to take both hypotheses seriously and to work to reduce the chances of either kind of spillover in the future.
I think this view is overly rosy. If we scientists are not forced to confront the issues of laboratory safety and risky research in a serious and sustained manner, history suggests that we will not do so. In 2012, controversy erupted when it transpired that two sets of researchers — at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands — were altering highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses to enhance their transmissibility among mammals (to understand their potential to cause a pandemic). The subsequent debate led to a three-year moratorium on the funding of experiments designed to enhance the transmissibility or disease-causing capabilities of influenza viruses or coronaviruses.
And yet we still have only a framework for guiding funding decisions by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and not the funding by other public and private entities. What’s more, there is still inadequate attention paid to the dangers created by the publication of the sequences of these enhanced pathogens, with which anyone around the world skilled in the art can synthesize these dangerous agents. Finding a proper balance between risky but justifiable work in pursuit of the public health and overly risky work is challenging. There is understandable fear on the part of researchers that clumsy regulations and poorly defined red lines may impede important progress toward critical beneficial products like vaccines. On the other hand, scientists directly involved in such work may sometimes fail to see the gravity of the risks.
If the lab-leak hypothesis is put aside because it is too contentious, laboratory safety and especially risky research will continue to be ignored. (To be clear, the point is not to accept the hypothesis as true, in advance of evidence, or even to propose that it is more likely than the alternative. The point is that we learn all we can about the research at Wuhan, and in similar labs around the world — and probe the risks. What we learn will be valuable even if the natural-transmission hypothesis turns out to be correct.) Risk assessment and oversight are difficult; they are uncomfortable subjects for many scientists and funding agencies, and too easily set aside.
Life scientists in particular are inherently uneasy with the idea that their work might have caused harm. Such scientists have dedicated themselves to the cause of doing good for others (or at the least, doing no harm). And yet laboratory accidents involving disease-causing viruses are an unfortunate and not so infrequent reality — as has been amply demonstrated here in the United States. In May 2015, for example, Department of Defense officials mistakenly sent live anthrax samples — instead of dead specimens — to 18 labs in nine states, plus a military base in South Korea. From 2009 to 2013, USA Today reported, there were 800 cases in U.S. labs in which workers received medical attention because of incidents involving “select agent pathogens.” (Such information is collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the available reports contain few details.)
And China has its own experience with lab leaks: A small outbreak of SARS in 2004 that killed one person was traced to the National Institute of Virology Laboratory in Beijing.
If an investigation reveals that well-intentioned laboratory work led to the unintended and even unwitting escape of a virus whose properties were not fully understood at the time, many scientists around the world will be forced to confront a very uncomfortable but important truth about the perilousness of some research. The implications extend far beyond China.
Finally, we need to become much more adept at anticipating and understanding the origins of pandemics, to prevent them. The uncertainty about future pandemics is not about if they will occur but rather, when, where and how. They may emerge naturally or they may be caused by laboratory accidents. We cannot afford to bury our heads in the sand about one possible cause of the origins of covid-19 simply because it is politically sensitive.
None of this will be easy. What kinds of expertise, data, and international institutions are necessary for this type of investigation? If Chinese officials simply refuse to cooperate, as appears to be their intent, what then? How might stronger norms of transparency, responsibility and accountability be established? In the end, we may not get definitive answers about the virus’s origins. But it is exceedingly important that we do everything to learn from the tragedy that is this pandemic. That means exploring controversial possibilities.