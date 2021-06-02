Life scientists in particular are inherently uneasy with the idea that their work might have caused harm. Such scientists have dedicated themselves to the cause of doing good for others (or at the least, doing no harm). And yet laboratory accidents involving disease-causing viruses are an unfortunate and not so infrequent reality — as has been amply demonstrated here in the United States. In May 2015, for example, Department of Defense officials mistakenly sent live anthrax samples — instead of dead specimens — to 18 labs in nine states, plus a military base in South Korea. From 2009 to 2013, USA Today reported, there were 800 cases in U.S. labs in which workers received medical attention because of incidents involving “select agent pathogens.” (Such information is collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but the available reports contain few details.)