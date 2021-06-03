When it dipped into the 80s, however, we increased the flow — and decided it was time to get him a hospital bed, if we could find one. We hit several dead ends before landing a spot through a former medical school classmate of my mother’s. Unfortunately, it was in a private hospital that asked for payment up front (which would leave my cousin to deal with insurance later). In the middle of the night, administrators were asking our family for more money than we had readily available. Through more phone calls, we were able to get the rate lowered. He was admitted to the ICU for several days before transitioning to a regular floor and is now safely back home. Without the access to oxygen and steroids that he’d had at his house, and without a family that could pay for private care, the outcome might have been far less fortunate.