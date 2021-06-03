In June 2020, nearly four months into the covid-19 pandemic, I was introduced to my partner’s great-aunt Deb. Aunt Deb — Deborah Berlinger Eiferman — is 98 years old and lives on the Hudson River north of New York City. My partner told me that Deb had watched my TED talk about my “quarter-life crisis” and wanted to meet me. When we did, she told me that she was the happiest she had ever been in her life. “I’m on three Zooms a day,” she explained. “I’m listening to music. I’m writing a book. I’m taking a Bible class. A breath, body, and mind class. I’m going to concerts without having to arrange for transportation.”