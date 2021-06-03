And yet, wages and prices both rose in the second half of the 14th century. The laws could not undo the consequences of demographic change and the experience of the pandemic. They also inspired popular resistance. In 1381, peasants and craftspeople rose in rebellion across England, nearly overturning the government in the process. The great revolt began with an attack on justices of the peace charged with collecting taxes and, not coincidentally, enforcing the Statute of Laborers. When the rebels met with the besieged king in London, they demanded the statute repealed. The Peasants’ Revolt was ultimately defeated. But it revealed the depths of popular anger and the mismanagement of the ruling class.