In recent decades, the triumphalist narrative of Texas history promulgated by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the 1936 Centennial Exposition has been scrutinized and challenged. The explosion of scholarship on African Americans, Mexican Americans and Indigenous peoples since the 1970s has changed the teaching of Texas history at every level. Textbooks used in schools and universities today more accurately depict the extent and role of slavery in the Texas Revolution, the violence and disfranchisement visited on the state’s Mexican and Black populations and their struggles for civil rights since the 19th century. Many teachers and school districts have welcomed this new content, in part because it better connects to the world in which their students — only a quarter of whom are White — live.