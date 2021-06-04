Chunks of “The Plague Year” are told through the experiences of Matthew Pottinger, deputy national security adviser in the Trump White House, who by January 2020 already regarded the outbreak as a major crisis. In some ways he seems an ideal protagonist: A former journalist, Pottinger covered the SARS crisis in China for the Wall Street Journal; he is married to a former CDC virologist; and his brother is an infectious-disease doctor in Seattle. Yet Pottinger is not always the most compelling of heroes, indulging in the classic laments of conflicted Trump officials — This time I’ll resign; no, maybe next time! — and getting kudos for, yes, bucking peer pressure and wearing a mask in the White House. The most memorable Pottinger moment is when he admits to his brother in March 2020 that the administration’s efforts to distribute protective equipment for medical personnel weretoo late. “I’m doing all I can, and help is on the way,” Pottinger says, “but it probably won’t be in time — so start tearing up bedsheets and turning them into lab coats, raid the Salvation Army for garments, wrap bras around your face in place of face masks if you have to.”