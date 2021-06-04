Pride month is upon us. Aside from the street festivals, corporate platitudes and sex parties, LGBTQ Pride is meant to be a living embodiment of queer history. The tradition started in June 1970 as a commemoration of the 1969 riots at the Stonewall Inn, when queer people rebelled against police harassment in New York City. But the history we remember remains myopically focused on the United States. The queer past on display each June is a heroic one with familiar, American milestones: the tragedies of the Lavender Scare and the AIDS crisis offset by the triumphs of Stonewall and marriage equality. This story has even been dragooned into progressive narratives of American democracy. In his second inaugural address, President Barack Obama declared, “the most evident of truths — that all of us are created equal — is the star that guides us still; just as it guided our forebears through Seneca Falls, and Selma, and Stonewall.”