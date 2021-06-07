Why doesn’t China simply get rid of all birth restrictions? Despite the rosy rhetoric about giving couples more freedom to have children, the government’s goal is not simply to increase total births nationwide — they must be the right kinds of births. For more than a decade, China’s propaganda apparatus has sought to push “high quality,” Han Chinese women into traditional roles of wives and stay-at-home mothers, who produce “high quality” babies for the good of the nation. In its 2007 warning about “population pressures,” the State Council named “upgrading population quality” (tigao renkou suzhi) as a key goal, an aim highlighted again in the latest three-child policy announcement. As part of that push to “upgrade,” the state media has regularly published unscientific reports on babies born with birth defects, attributed to “women having their first child at an older age.” Since 2016, it has also bombarded urban, Han Chinese women with messages urging them to hurry up and have two babies instead of one, preferably before they turn 30, lest they miss out on their “best childbearing years.”