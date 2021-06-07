Today’s Trump-oriented Republicans are testing the traditional alliance between the Republican Party and big business. The CEOs of Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines and AT&T, as well as lobbying organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, have spoken out against Republican-backed policies such as Georgia’s new voting law, immigration restrictions and anti-trans bathroom laws. These polarizing culture-war policies make it hard for business leaders to uphold their commitment to diversity, inclusion and social responsibility, which is key to their good standing with both customers and diverse workforces. Business’s opposition to these policies has created waves in the Republican Party, leading Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to request that Big Business “stay out of politics” if it could not be nonpartisan. Commentators and pundits were quick to mock McConnell’s sanctimonious plea, noting how Republicans have depended on big business engaging in politics for decades.