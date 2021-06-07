The Israeli right-wing organizations that claim these houses have tried to paint this as a real estate dispute between private parties; Palestinians view the evictions as ethnic cleansing in a national conflict. But what most people don’t know is that at the core of this dispute sits two unjust, outdated Israeli laws. As a former high-ranking official in the Israeli state attorney’s office, I was tasked with implementing one of these laws. I used it minimally. The committee I sat on enforced just the section that allowed us to release property back to Palestinian owners, even as right-wing politicians tried to score points by using the remaining sections to evict more and more Palestinians. I believed at the time that the legal system I was a part of was doing as much as it could to restrict some of the terrible consequences of this draconian law.