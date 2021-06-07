If I’m going to invite people over, I think, “I must do some spring cleaning.”
Recent articles about spring cleaning suggest my house is “in greater need of TLC than usual” because in my year of covid isolation, I have been “making more of a mess than [I] ever have.” The Washington Post offers a plan that “will remove clutter and dirt … without adding any more stress” to my already exhausted life.
The familiar voice of Pre-Covid Past creeps in to whisper some version of the adage “cleanliness is next to godliness,” and I feel the nagging pressure to clean up my act, but why?
According to a 1963 article in Women’s Day magazine, the spring cleaning tradition originated in 18th-century New England when “houses were sealed tight against the bitter winters” and “the lives of families were confined to the few rooms that could be heated by wood- or coal-burning stoves.”
Since then, women’s advice literature has embraced the spring cleaning ritual as an inevitable feature of seasonal change. New technologies and sensibilities about gender, home and work have transformed the ritual over time, yet spring cleaning remains entrenched in social norms about women’s labor, race and social class.
In the early 19th century, a tidy house became a hallmark of middle-class status. Laden with gendered and psychological affiliations about proper living, the so-called “cult of domesticity” insisted that the home serve as a refuge from the moral and literal filth of the urban environment. In their 1869 advice guide, “The American Woman’s Home,” sisters Catharine Beecher and Harriet Beecher Stowe warned that women’s failure to properly execute domestic duties could result in “household murder.” Seeing the filth that accrued in cramped urban tenements as a sign of moral depravity, White, middle-class female reformers performed “home visits” to instruct poor women about Jesus and cleaning, sharpening their own sense of middle-class superiority in the process.
Black women performed domestic labor for White enslavers in the 19th century and worked in homes of White families as poorly paid domestic workers after Emancipation. Yet the social capital of homemaking applied only to White women. In fact, Black women’s labor buttressed White women’s status by not only tidying their homes and tending their children, but by freeing up their time for leisure and entertaining.
Technological innovations, like vacuums and appliances, promised liberation to the New Woman of the 1920s. Home economist Christine Frederick instructed women to seize power in the marketplace by making informed decisions about the domestic economy of their household. A 1941 Good Housekeeping headline boasted “The Young Marrieds say No spring cleaning for us” because “now we have attachments for our vacuums” and other new tools. The modern middle-class woman could exercise her consumer power by purchasing new technologies designed to ease the burden of home labor.
And yet, according to the April 1951 issue of Good Housekeeping, all these technologies failed to “take away all of the drudgery” of spring cleaning. The publication offered “50 ways to Save Time on Spring Cleaning,” such as itemizing cleaning supplies and stocking up on necessary equipment in advance. In addition to their many tools and cleaning solutions, housewives could solicit help from a handy man or their husbands to complete the job.
Once again, this ignored the real labor force that sustained the White domestic ideal. Many Black women who lived in cities worked as domestics in the 1940s and 50s. They traveled to the suburbs (where they were legally barred from living) to perform the home labor White women did not wish to do themselves.
The women’s liberation movement of the 1960s urged White housewives to declare that “the personal is political.” In a 1967 article in Ladies’ Home Journal, one young woman remarked: “Nobody spring cleans anymore except my 71-year-old grandmother,” implying a generational break from tradition.
Nevertheless, the ritual persisted, and the number of required gadgets increased. In 1972, Good Housekeeping updated its 1957 list of the 50 ways to make spring cleaning easier to 75. The opening lines ask: “Can spring cleaning really be made easy? The answer, of course, is no.” Reflecting environmental concerns of the early 1970s, the article urged women to “keep pollution at a minimum,” while they worked.
As economic demands for two incomes drew middle-class White women into full-time work outside the home, spring cleaning piled another task onto the second shift of domestic labor women were expected to do. Echoing the late-20th-century feminist mantra that women could “have it all,” a 1991 chart from Good Housekeeping itemized housework tasks according to how many calories they burned, allowing the busy career woman to “Spruce up and Slim Down” in spring.
As spring cleaning season coincided with the early weeks of lockdown in spring 2020, articles struck a new tone of ambivalence. For example, Today’s headline promised “How to Tackle spring cleaning in the time of COVID-19 — and why it’s OK if you (mostly) don’t.” Rachel Hoffman, author of “Cleaning Sucks,” launched a hashtag, #cleanwhileyourehome. In April 2020, many answered the call to chase boredom by tackling home cleaning challenges, such as completing “two 20/10s,” or 20 minutes of laundry, trash removal or dishes, followed by a 10-minute break. Cleaning “alone-together” offered connection and stability via social media in a tumultuous time. Even in its most isolated form — in global pandemic lockdown — the ritual of spring cleaning adjusted to changed circumstances. Meanwhile, paid domestic work in private homes presented increased risk during the pandemic, and the 2.2 million members of this labor force, more than half of whom are women of color, bore the brunt of it for a measly average of $12.01 per hour.
Spring 2021 is shaping up to be markedly different than last year, and the prospect of opening our homes to vaccinated visitors means that the old voices telling us it’s time to clean may be hard to silence. Yet maybe it is time instead to reconsider the social meanings of cleaning. History shows us that spring cleaning has served to maintain systems of class-, race- and gender-based power under the guise of morality and tradition. Technology has not eradicated domestic labor, but perhaps made more of it with more trappings to purchase to do it “right.” After a year in which most of us amended or abandoned traditions and rituals, perhaps the slate is now cleaner than ever to redefine our relationship to spring cleaning.